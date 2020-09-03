Dundee United will have to splash the cash in order to bring Pavol Safranko back to Tannadice

Dundee United’s bid to bring Pavol Safranko back to the club could cost them a six-figure loan fee.

The 25-year-old Slovakian international is currently at Romanian club Sepsi Sfantu Gheorge and Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar has made an approach to test the water.

The preferred deal would be a loan for the rest of the season and Sepsi do seem prepared to let him go.

Safranko won’t be allowed to leave cheaply, however, either on loan or permanently.

The Tangerines will have to splash the cash in order to get him, with even a loan costing six figures.

The striker reportedly has a release clause of £675,000 written into his Sepsi contract.

That is way above anything United would be willing to pay but the Romanians may yet reduce their asking price substantially.