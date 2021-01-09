Saturday, January 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United v St Johnstone game under threat and pitch inspection called

by Eric Nicolson
January 9, 2021, 11:07 am Updated: January 9, 2021, 11:30 am
Dundee United’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone is in danger of being postponed after the Tangerines arranged a 12 noon pitch inspection.

The Tannadice club, who have undersoil heating, put out a statement to say that “heavy overnight frost” has prompted the move.

The weather has claimed several matches in the Scottish Cup this weekend, including Arbroath vs Falkirk, Stirling Albion vs Raith Rovers, Morton vs Dunfermline and Montrose’s visit to Nairn County.

