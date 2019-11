Dundee United’s match against Morton scheduled for today has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

United were due to take on the Greenock side at Cappielow in the Championship at 3pm.

However, following a 10.15am pitch inspection, it has been adjudged that the pitch is not playabale.

The fixture will now be rearranged for a later date after conversations between United, Morton and the SPFL.