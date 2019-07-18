Dundee United urge fans to buy match tickets online ahead of Betfred Cup clash with Cowdenbeath

Dundee United have urged fans to buy match tickets online ahead of Friday’s Betfred Cup clash with Cowdenbeath.

A new ticketing system is in operation for the first time and the Tangerines are eager to avoid any major teething problems.

Entry tomorrow is by ticket only and they will be available from the ticket centre in the club shop and, for and hour before kick off, from a booth outside the George Fox Stand.

But Arabs are being advised to use the new online system to get their briefs that can then be downloaded onto their phones or printed out and scanned at the turnstiles.

Only the lower tier of the George Fox will be in use for home fans and there will be no cash gates.