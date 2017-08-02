If, for the fans, Sunday’s derby was a chance to witness the return of their favourite fixture, for the managers it was also the perfect opportunity to see their teams given a real test just days before the league campaign kicks off.

In terms of pace and passion the action was as hectic as anything they’re likely to face all season, though they will get a repeat dose when the teams do it again in the knockout stages of the Betfred Cup a week today.

As well as for the managers, the derby has given the rest of us the clearest indication yet of where the teams are and how they’re likely to perform in the coming months.

Accordingly over the next two nights — Terrors now, the Dee tomorrow — the Tele will look at what’s right and wrong about Ray McKinnon and Neil McCann’s 2017/18 squads.

Right at the back is probably the best place to start with the Tangerines.

If in general terms they’ll be operating with a tight squad this season, one area in which they are spoilt for choice is with their goalkeepers.

Teenager Harry Lewis, on loan from Southampton for the year, is the man in possession of the jersey right now and despite his tender years and the stiff competition he can expect from Cammy Bell and fellow summer arrival Deniz, don’t be surprised if he keeps his place.

Lewis is highly regarded by his parent club and while he’s not yet the complete keeper — work is needed on his decision making at crosses — he’s looked sound so far.

His lack of first-team experience can be more than compensated for by the knowledge of the men immediately in front of him.

While the likes of Mark Durnan, Stewart Murdoch and Lewis Toshney are relatively young, they all have several seasons of top-team football under their belts and know what it’s about.

Add to that the vast experience of William Edjenguele and Tam Scobbie and you have a big, strong rearguard that knows what defending’s all about.

Scobbie did struggle against the pace of Roarie Deacon at the weekend but is unlikely to face too many wingers like him in the Championship.

In front of them, injury problems meant Sunday was our first glimpse of Willo Flood and Jordie Briels anchoring the midfield together.

We know what to expect from Flood and, in his games so far, Dutchman Briels has looked a younger and slightly more mobile version of the Irishman.

With difficult away fixtures a feature of the division, their dig could be a big weapon.

Further up the park there are creative choices in shape of Billy King, Paul McMullan, Scott Fraser, James Keatings and Sam Stanton — he can play deeper as well — and they have the talent to create and take chances.

Keatings can also be deployed right up top but, once he’s match fit, that role will surely be taken by Scott McDonald.

In his few minutes on the pitch at Dens he showed he can hold the ball and bring others into play, while getting goals in the second tier should not be a problem.

If there are worries about United they centre on two things — size and size. As the lack of an available No 9 for the starting line-up at Dens showed, this is not a big squad and just a few injuries and/or suspensions could create problems.

And while there are good players for the attacking positions, the lack of a big striker is not ideal.

At times route one can be the best option but right now it doesn’t appear one that’s open to the Tangerines.