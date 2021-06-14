Tam Courts: ‘We’ll do everything we can to keep Lawrence Shankland and Benjamin Siegrist at Dundee United’

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts says they’ll do everything they can to keep star men Lawrence Shankland and Benjamin Siegrist.

Striker Shankland and goalkeeper Siegrist both have just a year left to run on their deals at Tannadice, with the latter reportedly attracting interest from Celtic and Ipswich.

Speculation surrounding their futures is not new for club nor player but, with their deals winding down, the Tangerines now risk losing their prized assets for nothing.

Selling now would negate that before the vultures swoop in January or next summer.

However, new boss Courts is keen to explore extensions to their current agreements at United to avoid that situation.

“We are trying to acquire assets which we can sell in the future or develop assets we can sell,” he said.

“So we understand these players won’t be here for eight, nine, ten seasons.

“Both of those players are extremely valuable to the club.

“Benji had had a phenomenal season and I would imagine there will be a lot of interest in him because of that.

“I would be surprised if there wasn’t interest after the season he had.

“Lawrence is a firm fans’ favourite here, they idolise him and as a consequence of that we have to try to do everything we can to prolong their careers here.”

Scott Brown and Lee Wallace close confidantes of Courts

In terms of players coming in, United have been heavily linked with a deal for former Scotland star Charlie Mulgrew and QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly of late.

Courier Sport understands the Mulgrew move is close to completion.

Lifting the lid of the recruitment process, Courts revealed some big names in his network of contacts including former Rangers defender Lee Wallace and new Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown.

Speaking after his unveiling as the Terrors’ new gaffer, he added: “As part of this process, over the last week to ten days, it’s important to tap into your network of people.

“Two of my closest contacts would be Scott Brown and Lee Wallace.

“I have developed a real, strong friendship with both – particularly Lee, who I worked with at Kelty (Hearts) as well.

“So these guys are available and accessible, it’s nice to know they are in your support network.

“Managers and coaches are always talking, always sharing ideas about what they think about the game.

“As long as Scott is sharing more with me than I am sharing with him then we’ll be OK!”