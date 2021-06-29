Tam Courts transfer targets: 4 positions Dundee United boss might strengthen ahead of Premiership kick-off

In just 10 days’ time Dundee United will kick off the 2021/22 season – but how is the squad shaping up?

Next Friday, new head coach Thomas Courts will take his United troops to former club Kelty Hearts for their first Premier Sports Cup group stage clash.

Arabs will be hoping to get a glimpse of Charlie Mulgrew, Courts’ first signing as boss, and Jake Doyle-Hayes, should the ex-St Mirren midfielder agree a deal with the Terrors.

Seeing the new-look Tangerines in the flesh will give everyone a better idea of how they’re shaping up ahead of the Premiership opener at Aberdeen on August 1.

However, at this stage, where will United be looking to strengthen headed into a new term?

Goalkeeper

Finding a quality goalkeeper has to be Courts’ top recruitment priority before the summer transfer window slams shut.

With last season’s No 2 Deniz Mehmet departed for Dunfermline and first-choice stopper Benjamin Siegrist a wanted man headed into the last year of his contract, it’s imperative United get someone in.

QPR and former Scotland U/21 man Liam Kelly has been touted as a potential new recruit to the Terrors’ goalkeeping stable.

With 19-year-old keeper Jack Newman the Tannadice club’s only other option between the sticks at the moment, United will be looking for a new face.

Attacking midfielder

Although the Terrors are absolutely stacked in the middle of the park, they look to be lacking in tried and tested creative options.

If Doyle-Hayes checks in on Tannadice Street, he will likely be fighting it out with vice-captain Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes and Jeando Fuchs for a central role.

It is in the No 8 and No 10 positions the Tangerines need some certainty.

There are options in their ranks – experienced former Aberdeen man Peter Pawlett being the obvious one.

He showed his quality in flashes last season and is seemingly over the worst of his injury issues.

Elsewhere, youngsters Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie, Declan Glass and Flo Hoti have bags of ability but are relatively new to this level of football.

Whether Courts, keen to promote youth, gives them opportunities to impress remains to be seen.

What’s certain is United didn’t carve out enough opportunities for their front men last season and that must be remedied in order to better their ninth-placed finish.

Winger

Out wide too, the Tangerines have limited options.

With Luke Bolton returning to Man City at the end of his loan last season, Logan Chalmers is United’s only real recognised winger.

The 21-year-old is a star in the making, however, and should rack up a good number of appearances in the new campaign if he stays fit.

Although not out-and-out wide men, Adrian Sporle and Louis Appere have proven to be useful options on the flanks in recent seasons.

Youngster Kai Fotheringham impressed on loan at Falkirk towards the end of last term and could be another option for Courts.

However, a natural and experienced winger at Premiership level may be a target as the Tangerines look for the key to unlocking defences at this level.

Striker

With chances at a premium last season, so too were goals.

United were the lowest scorers in the Premiership with 32 – half of those coming from Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark, who managed eight apiece.

With Marc McNulty returned to Reading, the onus will again be on Shankland and Clark to deliver.

Appere, Fotheringham and fellow-youngster Darren Watson are other options available to Courts but another seasoned marksman wouldn’t go amiss.

With Shankland in the last year of his contract, United need a plan B – if not now then definitely in January.