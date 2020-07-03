Dundee United given permission by Tranmere Rovers to speak to manager Micky Mellon about Tangerines vacancy

Dundee United have been given permission by Tranmere Rovers to speak to their manager Micky Mellon about the Tangerines vacancy.

Mellon has been linked with the Championship title winners for over a week as a possible replacement for Robbie Neilson.

And last night Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar made his move.

The 48-year-old Scots coach has an impressive record in the lower leagues in England and has also bossed Fleetwood Town, Barnsley (as caretaker) and Shrewsbury Town.