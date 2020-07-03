Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar says he had ‘great chat’ with Malky Mackay about Tangerines vacancy

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar says he had ‘a great chat’ with Malky Mackay about the Tangerines vacancy.

But the Tannadice chief says the SFA performance director is one of a number of names in the mix to replace Robbie Neilson, who left for Hearts last month.

And he hasn’t ruled out appointing a rookie boss to the United hot seat.

Asghar told The Times: “We had a great chat with Malky. We find him a very impressive man.

“But Malky is one of a number we are looking at.”

Tele Sport revealed today that the Championship title winners had been given permission to speak to Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon.

Asghar said: “We need to know who will fit this club. We have clear criteria about what we are looking for.

“Since Mark Ogren (United owner) came in 18 months ago we have built a momentum and we want to keep that going.

“I have been a bit surprised at the sheer diversity of people who have applied. I’ve seen other clubs act very quickly in this situation.

“But what we wanted to do was have an open view, speak to people, and reach the best decision for Dundee United.”

He added: “Sometimes you need experience, but sometimes you need someone who is hungry, enthusiastic, ambitious, and wants to develop the team.

“So I don’t think you can just say, ‘we must go with experience’.

“Top-level managers have gone into jobs before and not been successful. It will come down to whether the person we get fits into the environment that we have created here.”