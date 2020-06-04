Tony Asghar expresses delight after Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members vote in favour of investing £100,000 in club

Tony Asghar has expressed his delight after Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members voted overwhelmingly in favour of investing £100,000 in the Tangerines.

The fan group’s ballot concluded at midnight on Tuesday with 99 per cent of those who took part – from a 91-per-cent turnout – giving their backing to the proposal.

The funds will go towards an upgrade of United’s academy facility at Gussie Park in line with their long-term strategy of developing the young talent and “ensuring the club’s short-term liquidity”.

It comes just weeks after talks between both parties resumed following a breakdown in negotiations in April.

United sporting director Asghar – speaking on The Courier’s Talking Football podcast – said: “It’s fantastic and I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to the Foundation members for voting it through.

“The steering committee – we won’t say clutched it from the jaws of death – but they were able to change things around.

“During any negotiation you’re going to have road bumps.

“A lot of supporters groups give a lot of time and a lot of money to the club – the youth board help fund our academy.

“The Foundation is different. It was set up when supporters weren’t happy with things. The first thing we had to do as club was get their buy-in.

“There was some form of miscommunication and negotiations fell apart but both sides we’ve been able to rectify that

“And we stand today with much needed money

“We don’t shout a lot about the finances at the club just now but what we’ve tried to do is keep all staff and all players on their full wages, albeit with furlough.

“But that has a cost and when no money’s coming in, this money will help that.

“We gave a commitment to utilise the money to build a new academy centre at Gussie Park, which will be massive for us.

“Today’s a really great day and we’re looking forward to working with the Foundation.”

The DUSF said the vote reflected the trust its members have in chairman Mark Ogren, who was critical of the organisation two months ago.

They said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Foundation members have given such a resounding vote in favour of the proposal with such a fantastic turnout as well.

“This demonstrates the unity amongst Foundation members and our overwhelming desire to assist the club financially now and into the future.

“It also demonstrates trust in the chairman and the DUFC Board of Directors by Foundation members.

“The club and the Foundation working in partnership can only help to ensure a positive future for our club.

“We have always considered that the Foundation money should be used to build something that was sustainable and would be an integral part of the Club’s future.

“We believe the funding of an infrastructure ‘bricks and mortar’ project that will help to establish the club’s youth academy campus as one of the best in Scotland achieves that ambition.

“We think the proposal fits well with our tag line ‘Celebrate our past, ensure our future’ and we are very much looking forward to working with the club’s youth academy staff to progress with the planning of the campus project.”