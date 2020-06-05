Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar says club could strike up overseas partnership like Aberdeen’s with Atlanta United

Dundee United could follow Aberdeen’s lead by establishing a link-up with an overseas club, according to Tony Asghar.

The Tannadice sporting director watched with interest as United’s New Firm rivals formalised their relationship with MLS giants Atlanta United at the end of last year.

He sees plenty of potential for the Dons in their “fantastic partnership” with the US side, whose president, Darren Eales, has a seat on the Pittodrie board.

And asked whether he saw an opportunity for United to enhance their global appeal using a similar tie-in, Asghar was emphatic.

“Absolutely,” he told the Courier’s Talking Football podcast.

“It’s not in the way most fans see it. Most fans would think an owner would buy a club and then buy other clubs in other countries.

“How I would see it personally is that you create really good partnerships, like Aberdeen have with Atlanta. That’s a fantastic partnership.

“I’ve been out there. The owner has more zeros than you can write down. They’ve got a great structure. There are amazing ways of working.”

Asghar, who is currently working with United boss Robbie Neilson on recruitment for next season, feels the club – and Scottish football as a whole – has lots to learn from other nations’ approach to marketing the game and driving revenue.

That’s a task he is passionate about accomplishing at Tannadice.

“I understand that Scottish fans traditionally come to the game at 3 o’clock on a Saturday after a few pints with their pals,” he said.

“[They] have a pie at half-time and after a game they’re moaning about the team or talking about how well it’s done. A brilliant weekend, back in work on Monday.

“Now football is much more than that.

“We’ve got the opportunity to get Dundee United out to places like India, the Middle East, South America and the US because technology makes it a lot easier.

“We’ve got a product we can definitely market better across the world.

“It’s challenging. American clubs speak to us about how we get such passion and support. Dundee United fans have fathers and grandfathers who supported the club. That’s always going to be our core.

“Now we need to encourage that fanbase to be bigger. If we get that, investors from America or elsewhere see a business with consumers coming in.”