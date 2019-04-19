Dundee United to pay tribute to fans who have died this season

Dundee United are to pay a tribute at their last home league game of the campaign to fans who have died during the season.

A list of names will be shown on the Tannadice club’s big screen at half-time during the team’s clash with Falkirk on Saturday April 27.

Supporters are invited to send in details of their loved ones to the United website. They have until 3pm next Thursday to submit names.

A club spokesman said: “We would welcome the names of any Dundee United fans who have passed away since the summer of 2018.

“If anyone would like a family member to be included in this tribute, please complete the form.

“At the final home league game we will remember all those associated with Dundee United who have sadly passed away during the season.”

If fans encounter any problem with the form, they should email communications@dundeeunitedfc.co.uk.