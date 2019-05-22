Dundee United to open Jerry Kerr Stand as sell-out nears for St Mirren clash tomorrow

Dundee United will open the Jerry Kerr Stand for tomorrow’s Premiership play-off final clash against St Mirren at Tannadice.

The club made the decision to open the usually unused section of the ground while announcing that more than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the first leg.

A club statement said: “Due to the tremendous support by the United fans, the decision has been taken to open the Jerry Kerr Stand for home supporters, and a final phase of tickets has been made available to United fans.

“Once these tickets go, the stadium will be completely sold out.”

Tickets are priced £18 for adults and £12 for concessions.