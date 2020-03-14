Dundee United to keep supporters updated after SPFL postpones games

Dundee United say they will keep supporters updated with “next week’s fixtures and beyond under continuous review” after the SPFL postponed all of this weekend’s games.

The Tangerines were due in Greenock today at 3pm while their U/18 match against St Mirren yesterday and Monday’s clash with Ross County have also been called off.

Next week’s home Championship encounter with Alloa has also been put off as the authorities decide on how to proceed.

© Supplied

All professional and grassroots football under the banner of the SFA are suspended until further notice.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Since the guidance outlined by governments on Thursday night, we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football.

© SNS

“The announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game.

“This is of paramount importance as the country enters the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice.”

Maxwell’s counterpart at the SPFL, Neil Doncaster, added: “As everyone knows, this is a fast-moving and unprecedented situation for the entire country.

© SNS

“We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in England and across Europe.

“As a result, the board of the SPFL has agreed this morning that all league fixtures this weekend and next midweek will be postponed until further notice.

“The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely paramount.”

Head of the professional leagues in Scotland, Doncaster added: “We have not yet had any confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a matter of time.

“We realise that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal but that’s neither realistic nor possible.”