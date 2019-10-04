Dundee United to be minus Robson and Clark for trip to Clackmannanshire

Dundee United will be without injured pair Jamie Robson and Nicky Clark for the visit to Alloa tonight.

Both missed last week’s 6-0 thrashing of Morton at Tannadice and manager Robbie Neilson confirmed they’ll both be out until after the upcoming international break.

Centre-back Mark Connolly, meanwhile, won’t be back for over a month as he continues recovery from a hamstring tear.

Robbie said: “Jamie Robson has rolled his ankle.

“He will miss tonight and we have a free week after that but then we hope to get him back for the Queen of the South game that follows.

“Mark Connolly we expect to be out for another six weeks.

“Nicky Clark also has a hamstring problem but we expect him to be back for Queen of the South again.”

The Wasps come into tonight’s clash bottom of the Championship table but Tannadice gaffer Robbie is well aware how tricky a trip to the Indodrill Stadium can be.

He added: “Alloa play a lot of good football. I have watched a lot of their games and Peter Grant is continuing the job that Jim Goodwin has done.

“He is playing expansive football with two midfielders and a team that likes to pop it around the back. We know when we go down there they are going to have a bit of the possession. We just need to set up well and do our jobs.

“It is not a great place for anyone because they have a very good home record.

“I know they have expanded the pitch because, in past seasons, it was really tight and difficult to play in.

“They have decided they want to play and have opened the space up.”

The match will be televised on BBC Scotland with the early kick-off time of 7.05pm.