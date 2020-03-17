Dundee United board break silence on how they hope Scottish football tackles coronavirus outbreak

The Dundee United board have broken their silence on how they hope Scottish football tackles the coronavirus outbreak.

In a public statement to fans, managing director Mal Brannigan has outlined their hope the now-suspended season will be finished on the grounds of “sporting integrity”.

United sit 14 points clear at the top of the Championship with just one round of fixtures left to play.

Ahead of Uefa’s ‘D-Day’ conference calls today, Brannigan and United nailed their colours to the mast while also reminding the club’s supporters of the severity of the situation globally and locally.

He said: “While everyone connected with the club wants to see the current league programme completed in its entirety so that the sporting integrity of the competition is maintained, public health has to take precedence without question.

“There are many groups who fall within the vulnerable category in connection with the coronavirus, and I am sure that the Scottish FA and SPFL have taken the government’s guidance strongly into consideration when reaching their current decision.

“As an integral member of both the Dundee and broader communities, the club supports any decision protecting its supporters, staff and stakeholders as well as the neighbourhoods we impact.

“We are also aware that there will be an impact on supporter plans for this weekend and the rest of the season and asks that all supporters who have already purchased tickets or hospitality for the remaining games of the season retain these until the club knows the re-arranged dates for those games.”