Dundee United’s Thomas Courts unfazed by dramatic ‘promotion’ as entire first-team coaching staff go into self-isolation

Dundee United coach Thomas Courts insists he is not fazed by his dramatic “promotion” at the coronavirus-stricken club.

Courts, the academy head of tactical performance at Tannadice, has been placed in emergency charge of training and preparations for Saturday’s match against Livingston following the news that the entire first-team coaching staff, including manager Micky Mellon, have gone into self-isolation.

That dramatic move followed the revelation that three of United’s backroom team had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

If Courts, who is a former Kelty Hearts boss, is feeling daunted by the possibility of sitting in the dugout against first Livingston away on Saturday then Rangers at home the following weekend then he is doing a good job of hiding it.

He said: “The modern coaching environment is so fluid just now, with all the protocols, governance and guidelines, that you need to be agile and flexible in dealing with any situation that develops.

“At this moment in time the gaffer would probably want me to be focused on a daily basis. We are speaking every six hours and I have already spoken to him twice today.

“I will take training tomorrow and if Saturday is required we will just take that in our stride.

“I feel like I have a good understanding of how I need to represent the gaffer.

“I have the details that the players need to see and hear out on the training pitch.

“He (Mellon) has been updated at regular intervals and seems quite content just now.

“Obviously, we are in unprecedented times – that’s almost become a bit of cliché,” added Courts.

“I think there has not been time for me to think of any personal objectives.

“It is really just up to me to make sure the gaffer is supported and the players are clear what is expected of them.

“I don’t feel fazed at all.

“I’m just excited to have the opportunity to play a bigger role for the club.”