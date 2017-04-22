Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon has challenged his players to win every game between now and the end of the season to clinch promotion back to the Premiership.

With three league outings and as many as six play-off matches to come in little over a month, he knows that will be a tall order.

But Ray has taken encouragement from improving performances in the last three games.

“If we win all our matches, then we’d be promoted and that’s the aim,” he said.

“Over the last few games our form has picked up, certainly in the performance of the team. The cohesion and shape are better again and we’ve done a lot of work on that.

“We’ve been working on the shape of the team because they were getting into that mode where they felt they needed to score every time they were on the ball.

“People were leaving themselves open because of that but it’s been better in the last three or four games when we haven’t been in position because that shape of the team has got better.

“If we can keep that going until the end of the season and take a few chances, it will stand us in good stead.”

This week in training, particular attention has been paid to finishing.

Draws against Falkirk and Ayr, and the midweek win over Dunfermline between those outings, would all have resulted in comfortable victories had a reasonable percentage of the opportunities made been converted.

“We have been working on taking our chances,” added Ray.

“We have created plenty over the last three games and could easily have taken nine points from those games.”

Today’s home clash with St Mirren sees Willo Flood return from a ban.