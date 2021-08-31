Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United targeting Liverpool left-back as Jamie Robson nears Tannadice exit door

By Calum Woodger
August 31, 2021, 11:17 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 1:57 pm
Tony Gallacher
Liverpool kid Tony Gallacher is a Dundee United target.

Dundee United are set to swoop for Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher – should Jamie Robson leave Tannadice.

Robson has been heavily-linked with a move to English League One side Lincoln City all window.

The 23-year-old defender now looks set to complete a move south in the coming hours of transfer deadline day.

The academy graduate, who scored the winner in their recent victory over champions Rangers and has made over 170 appearances in tangerine, will command a fee as he has a year left to run on his United deal.

Jamie Robson gets in front of Rangers defender Connor Goldson to score in a recent 1-0 win for Dundee United over the champions at Tannadice.
Jamie Robson gets in front of Rangers defender Connor Goldson to score in a recent 1-0 win for Dundee United over the champions at Tannadice.

And, according to a report in the Scottish Sun, the Terrors will move for Anfield kid Tony Gallacher to replace Robson once an agreement with the Imps is reached.

The 22-year-old Scot spent time on loan in the MLS with Toronto FC last season and started his career as a youngster with Falkirk.

He’s ready to be farmed out again and Liverpool chiefs see the City of Discovery as the ideal place for the former Scotland youth international to hone his talents.

Made in Scotland from girders: Lawrence Shankland set to sparkle in Belgium after Irn-Bru-inspired start