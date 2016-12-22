Conor Sammon will bring a “different dimension” to Dundee United.

That’s the verdict of St Mirren assistant boss James Fowler, a former team-mate of Sammon at Kilmarnock.

The Tangerines are close to securing an emergency loan for Hearts’ experienced striker.

And, if the deal goes through, Fowler, whose team meet United at Tannadice on Saturday, reckons the new man will add another feature to Ray McKinnon’s attacking options.

However, he doesn’t necessarily think United will need to change their style for Sammon to fit in.

“Conor will add a different dimension to United but they’ll still be able to play the way they have been doing,” said Fowler.

“He is different from what they have and adds a physical presence up top but he is also technically good.

“He had a really good time at Killie and is a threat from cross balls.”

As the Tele revealed yesterday, after being told a move to bring Nadir Ciftci back from Celtic won’t happen before the end of January at the earliest, United manager Ray McKinnon was taking his search for another hit man elsewhere.

And now it looks likely they will bring the 30-year-old Irishman to Tannadice for the next month and possibly beyond.

Talks have taken place with Hearts and there has been an indication, despite Sammon making 19 appearances already this term, they would consider letting him out on loan.

The form of Bjorn Johnson since August has meant Sammon has not been a regular starter.

For United the know-how of a man who’s also had spells at Wigan, Derby and Sheffield United would add strength to their attack.

And it has been no secret that, despite an impressive 13-game unbeaten run that’s taken his side level on points with Championship leaders Hibs, Ray has been keen to add another attacker to his ranks.

If the deal is finalised, Sammon would be available to make his debut when St Mirren visit on Christmas Eve.

United are set to have one of their two most-experienced full-backs back this weekend but the other still out.

Paul Dixon should be ready, seven weeks after he damaged knee ligaments against Queen of the South.

The left-back was pencilled in for a return to action in this afternoon’s Development League clash with Hearts up at Forfar.

And having upped his work in training over the past week or so, that will put him in the manager’s thoughts for the visit of the Buddies.

“He’s fit and training with the rest of the boys and playing for the Development team will give him a boost as well,” said Ray.

Dutchman Frank van der Struijk, however, has suffered a setback with the calf muscle he tore at Morton last month and it looks likely to be the top-of-the-table clash at Hibs in just over a fortnight before he has a chance of playing.

“Frank is not ready yet. He did some jogging but he’s pulled up again.

Late yesterday saw Ray named Championship Manager of the Month for November, a period during which United remained unbeaten. He’s given the credit for that to his team.

“The award is down to the players, credit must go to them, not me. I’ve been delighted with them and they’ve carried it on.”