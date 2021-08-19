Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United: Tannadice returns to full capacity from Hearts clash onwards

By Alan Temple
August 19, 2021, 2:50 pm
Packed: Tannadice
Dundee United have confirmed that Tannadice will be back to ‘effective full capacity’ from the visit of Hearts on August 28 onwards.

The decision was made following a meeting with Dundee City Council and health and safety authorities.

As a result of the development, season ticket holders will be permitted to return to their allocated seats. There will, however, be sections of the Main Stand unavailable for use due to being designated ‘Red Zones’.

United also confirmed that the approval will be kept ‘under review’ and could be altered ‘should issues arise with any perceived risk of Covid-19 directly relating to the return to full capacity’.

With tickets due to go on general sale for the showdown with the Jambos — managed by former Tannadice gaffer Robbie Neilson — tomorrow (August 20), a bumper crowd is expected.

A healthy travelling support is also likely, with Hearts initially allocated 2,676  tickets. A further 600 could be made available subject to demand.