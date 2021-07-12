Dundee United: Tam Courts gives update on Ryan Edwards and Jamie Robson speculation and Terrors’ injury situation

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has revealed he’s had “informal discussions” with Ryan Edwards about his future at Tannadice.

Edwards, who is reportedly being tracked by Wigan and Tranmere Rovers, has a year left to run on his deal with the Terrors.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been working his way back to full fitness and missed the Tangerines’ 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Kelty Hearts on Friday night through suspension.

Now available, Courts says Edwards is in line to feature in their second Group B clash when Elgin call in at Tannadice on Wednesday evening.

The big Liverpudlian was a stand out for United last term and Courts says he’d love to hang on to the defender and is not aware of any bids made for Edwards.

‘There is nothing that’s making me nervous or uneasy’

“Ryan will play a part on Wednesday night, which I’m sure the fans will be pleased about,” the United boss said.

“Ryan’s someone I’ve got a good relationship with.

“I’ve had a couple of informal discussions with Ryan in terms of his importance for me, the club and we both feel he can get better here.

“He’s went on record saying this is the best dressing-room he’s ever been in and I think when your senior players tell you those types of things, it tells us that we’re creating the right type of environment for them to flourish in.

“Chats are always happening here because, ultimately, we want to keep our best players at the club for as long as possible.

“Equally, we understand that everyone at this club has a valuation and if that is ever met then, naturally, the club will be open to consider that.

“At the moment, there is nothing that’s making me nervous or uneasy or even thinking that we’ll do anything.”

Jamie Robson

Courts says the same goes for Jamie Robson, with United eager to hang on to the left-back, reportedly a target for Ipswich and Oxford United.

The 23-year-old also has a year to run on his agreement at Tannadice and has been with the club since his youth days.

“I’m not aware of anything,” Courts said.

“Equally, though, I’d not be surprised if there was because Jamie has been a really good performer for the club.

“He’s a modern-day full-back – easy on the eye and tenacious.

“I haven’t actually heard anything myself but I can understand why he’s being linked.”

Liam Smith, Adrian Sporle and Louis Appere

Robson will miss the Elgin game, serving the last game of a two-match suspension after being sent off at St Mirren in the final game of last season.

Liam Smith (knee) and Adrian Sporle (knock) are set to sit on the sidelines, too.

Where they are both short-term concerns, front man Louis Appere is out for at least three weeks with a thigh problem he picked up in training.

Courts is hopeful of having the 22-year-old back for their Premiership opener at Aberdeen on August 1.

He added: “It’s a challenge for Louis because this is probably the first time he’s really encountered any injury problems.

“Even psychologically just now, him getting accustomed to actually having an injury and spending some time on the sidelines is huge.

“We’re forecasting that he’ll be back for the Aberdeen game so it’s a big player coming back for us for an important match.”

Mark Connolly

On a more positive note, Courts was happy to inform experienced defender Mark Connolly is making good progress in his recovery from a PCL knee injury.

The Irishman is out of his leg brace and hopeful to be back on the pitch for United come the autumn.

“We’ve missed him in the dressing-room,” Courts commented.

“Mark’s been a top performer for this club, he’s a big personality around the group and is one of the senior leaders here.

“During the last fortnight he went and did his B licence over in Ireland so we’re actually trying to support our senior players with their off-field activities as well – the ones that want to coach and develop themselves.

“It’s nice to have different relationships with your senior players.”