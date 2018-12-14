Dundee United takeover set to be announced

Dundee United could finally be close to confirming they are to have new American owners.

While the Tangerines are continuing to make no comment on a deal that’s been in the pipeline for a year now, there have been strong indications today that chairman Mike Martin and director Jim Fyffe have now agreed in principle to the sale of a controlling interest in the club.

Between them they own 85% of the club’s shares.

It’s believed the deal with the Americans, that could be worth around £1 million, would see Martin stand down as chairman, but Fyffe continue to play a signifcant role in the running of the club.

It may also see a new director of football appointed to work with manager Robbie Neilson _ something that was suggested when he took over from Csaba Laszlo in October.

With the focus right now on tomorrow’s game against Championship promotion rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle, it could be early next week before an official announcement is made.

Only then will details of exactly who the new owners are going to be will be confirmed, but it’s understood part of their future plans will include significant investment in Neilson’s squad in order to give him the best possible chance of steering United back to the Premiership at the end of this season.