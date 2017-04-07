Dundee United have a trio of injury doubts for Saturday’s big Tannadice clash with Falkirk.

The Tangerines face the Bairns knowing a victory would boost their chances of finishing second in the Championship.

That’s vital because the runners-up in the second tier will only have to negotiate two play-offs ties to win promotion.

But they might be going into this weekend minus goalkeeper Cammy Bell, midfield linchpin Willo Flood and striker Thomas Mikkelsen.

Bell and Mikkelsen failed to complete 90 minutes in last week’s defeat at Queen of the South.

And while Flood did finish the game, he also took a knock.

Of the three, Bell looks to have the hardest task to prove his fitness and he could also miss next Tuesday’s re-arranged clash with Dunfermline, also at Tannadice.

United are keeping their fingers crossed that by taking Mikkelsen off late on at Palmertson, they avoided him suffering any serious damage.

Having hit scoring form with three goals in the last three games, including at double at Queens, they want him in the line-up for one of the biggest games of the season so far.

But if the three men do miss out, with Scott Fraser and Sean Dillon already out for the rest of the season, it will leave manager Ray McKinnon short on options.

He is, though, remaining optimistic over their chances.

“They are doubtful, but there’s still time for them to recover and, hopefully, they will. We are a bit short right now because of injuries, so it would be good to have them,” he said.

Saturday could see Jamie Robson return at left-back after he was rested last weekend.