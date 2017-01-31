Dundee United are sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Cammy Bell after he was taken to hospital with “blurred vision” following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline.

East End Park had been a happy hunting ground for the former Rangers keeper after incredibly saving three penalties the last time the Tangerines visited.

This time around, however, it was a painful afternoon which ended with a trip to A&E.

Top scorer Tony Andreu had given United the lead in Fife with a fine strike after 18 minutes before the Pars levelled things 10 minutes later and Bell was hurt.

Kallum Higginbotham swung in a cross after a taking a short free-kick which John Herron headed in.

The defender got himself in front of both Bell and centre-back Mark Durnan and it was the two United team-mates who collided.

Bell needed treatment on the pitch for minutes before carrying on and eventually being replaced by Luis Zwick at half-time.

Manager Ray McKinnon said: “He’s not good actually. He was away to hospital. He took a really bad one on his head.

“He had blurred vision and couldn’t really see at half-time, so we weren’t taking any chances with him. Hopefully he’s OK.”

If Bell doesn’t recover in time, Zwick will deputise at Raith next week. Next-in-line Brett Long is currently on loan at Clyde while Development keeper Josh Donaldson is available.

In terms of the performance on Saturday, things were much rosier for the Tangerines after a miserable run of form.

Following a 6-2 Scottish Cup mauling by Ross County, Ray made five changes to his starting line-up. Paul Dixon, Lewis Toshney, Blair Spittal, Willo Flood and Thomas Mikkelsen all came in and gave a much-improved display for the Tangerines with only a second goal missing.

McKinnon said: “On the balance of play, we deserved to win.

“We had enough chances. But we’ve just got to take it on the chin and move on. I’m very, very pleased with the performance of the lads.

“There has been a wee bit of pressure on them but they responded in the right manner.

“I’m pleased with that aspect of it. But I’m disappointed in the result.”