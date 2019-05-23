Dundee United suspend ticket sales at the gate for tonight’s play-off clash as sell-out nears

Dundee United will have their biggest attendance for more than four years as tonight’s Premiership play-off final nears a sell-out.

With more than 10,700 tickets sold, Tannadice will have its biggest home support since the 2015 New Year’s Day 6-2 victory over city rivals Dundee tonight for the St Mirren clash.

With the Shed (West Stand), Eddie Thompson (lower and upper) and George Fox (upper stand) now effectively sold out, and fewer than 350 tickets remaining for the George Fox Lower, there will be no cash gates and no ticket booth outside the George Fox for tonight’s game.

Tickets remain on sale, subject to availability, from the ticket centre for the George Fox lower tier (<350) and section B of the Jerry Kerr stand (<500). United fans can also buy online for these two sections and collect throughout the day.

A Dundee United club statement said: “We recommend anyone collecting tickets do so as early as possible as the Ticket Centre will be extremely busy in the lead-up to kick off.

“Please also be aware that there is a display in both the Shed and Eddie Thompson stands tonight alongside the larger crowd, so fans are asked to arrive earlier than usual.”