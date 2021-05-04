‘United together, we can work towards long-term success’: Dundee United hail fans as Supporters’ Foundation meets £100,000 funding target

The Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF) has hailed fans after handing over the final instalment of its latest £100,000 funding package to the Tannadice club

The £17,500 payment was made on Tuesday afternoon – rounding up the DUSF’s total financial contribution to United to £200,000 since June 2020.

Those funds, collected from the Foundation membership, have been used to assist the club with its recovery from the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement the DUSF offered thanks to its 1800-plus members, whose backing has enabled them to provide monetary assistance at a time of need at Tannadice – and to take an important step towards building a lasting, “bricks and mortar” legacy.

The United Foundation now has members in 25 countries worldwide. It's a great way for exiled @dundeeunitedfc fans to help their club & to be part of a community of passionate Arabs🌎🟠

Congrats to @PetePawlett on his contract extension & many thanks for this message of support. pic.twitter.com/sqAoyslvB3 — DUSF (@DUSF2017) April 29, 2021

In a statement, the fans group said: “In a recent period where the very soul of football has been under threat from corporate owners in England, Spain and Italy, this financial support that members have given to their club in a time of crisis for themselves is truly remarkable and quite humbling.

“It clearly demonstrates the passion and loyalty we all have for our beloved football club.

“Our thanks to each and every one of our members, and we hope the Foundation can continue to grow in numbers and influence as we look towards ensuring a bright future for Dundee United FC.

“This is the second tranche of £100,000 that DUSF has provided to the club in recent months.

“Given the extraordinary season this has been, members voted overwhelmingly in January that money would be given to the club to assist directly in COVID-19 recovery.

“The first £100,000 transferred in June 2020 assisted the club’s short-term cash flow, and will be reapplied to a capital project when normality resumes.

‘Bricks and mortar facility’

“The next phase of our partnership will be to work with the Club and our members to identify enduring, sustainable projects that we would put to a future member vote for DUSF financial support.

“For example, a bricks and mortar facility that would enhance our capability to attract and retain high-quality youth academy prospects.”

In its own statement, Dundee United commented: “Our sincere thanks goes out to the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members from everyone at the club for raising such a magnificent total in just four months.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Foundation on future projects and continuing to aid the impressive growth of membership.

“United together, we can all work towards the long-term success of Dundee United Football Club.”

Tangerines chairman Mark Ogren added: “I want to add my personal thanks to the Foundation and its members.

“The contribution of £100,000 will assist us to recover from this current situation and will help us to come out of the pandemic stronger and look forward to welcoming fans back into Tannadice next season.”