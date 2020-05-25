Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation confirm positive talks with Tangerines owner Mark Ogren and deliver update on investment proposal

The Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) has expressed its delight after resuming talks with the club over their proposed £100,000 cash injection.

In what represents a huge boost for both parties, they have made peace six weeks after initial investment discussions collapsed, prompting United owner Mark Ogren to say he would “no longer recognise” them.

The DUSF, surprised by the American businessman’s statement, defended their position before later confirming they were open to fresh negotiations.

On Saturday, the Championship title winners revealed the row had been resolved.

Following positive talks with Tangerines chairman Ogren and finance chief Derek Bond, the fan group’s proposal will now go to a members’ vote.

Martin Manzi, on behalf of the DUSF Steering Group, told The Tele: “The Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation Steering Group met recently with chairman Mark Ogren and financial director Derek Bond and it was agreed that we should re-open discussions around the investment proposal that the foundation had previously put together.

“Following further positive meetings we agreed a proposal for DUSF investment that the DUSF Steering Group felt should now be put to a member vote.

“We are very pleased that the situation we found ourselves in a month ago has been resolved.

“It was always our desire to agree a proposal that would assist the club during this uncertain period that we felt members could support.

“We will be sending out information to our members over the next week to enable them to decide if they want to support the proposal.”

Mal Brannigan – the Tannadice chief who had been in discussion with the DUSF before talks broke down last month – left his post as managing director on May 1.

Drawing a line under the dispute at the weekend, the Tangerines said: “Dundee United are pleased to announce that the club has resumed working with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

“It became clear to both parties that there had been a genuine misunderstanding on previous communications and the club and foundation are once again working together in order to develop a proposal that can be considered by foundation members.”