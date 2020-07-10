Dundee United snap up ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jack Newman

Dundee United have signed Scotland U/18 goalkeeper Jack Newman on a two-year deal.

Newman checks in at Tannadice from English League One Sunderland after the expiration of his contract and will go straight into the Tangerines’ reserve squad.

It is hoped the 18-year-old will provide competition and learn greatly from first-team stoppers Benjamin Siegrist and Deniz Mehmet after coming through the academy at the Stadium of Light.

“I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started,” Newman said.

“I got told before we broke up for lockdown that I wouldn’t be staying on at Sunderland but within a couple of days Dundee United came forward and were really keen to bring me in.

“It’s clear there are people here who care about the club and the players and that drew me here straight away.

“I’d say my main strength is my consistency – I like to think of myself as an all-round keeper. I feel comfortable with the ball at my feet and in my hands.

“I want to get my name out there and make an impact on the lads here and get some involvement in the first team. Hopefully if I do well I’ll be able to get some game time.

“You only have to look at the names who have come through at Dundee United to realise how promising the academy is moving forward.

“I’m excited to work alongside Benji and Deniz, the pair of them have great backgrounds especially from down south and to learn under Neil Alexander.

“I’ve known about Neil for years so as soon as I heard his name come up it was another factor in bring me here.

“Since I’ve arrived everyone has been super welcoming, it’s like they’ve known me forever.

“That’s really nice because sometimes when you’re the new guy coming in it can be intimidating, especially when there are guys who’ve played hundreds of games and got so much experience and I’ve not played a single game but everyone has been so good to me.”

Of snapping up the 6ft 2 Newman, goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get Jack to Dundee United as he is a very good young Scotland U18’s goalkeeper with loads of potential who I’m looking forward to working with over the next few years and, hopefully, a future No 1 of the club.”