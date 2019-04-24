Dundee United striker Pavol Safranko up for PFA Scotland award

Dundee United striker Pavol Safranko has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year.

The Slovakian international has been put forward for the Professional Footballers Association Scotland prize alongside fellow-forwards Lawrence Shankland of Ayr, Queen of the South’s Stephen Dobbie and Billy Mckay at Ross County.

Voted for by the players themselves, winning a PFA award carries a certain prestige and pride of being recognised by your fellow-professionals.

Since signing on at Tannadice on-loan from Danish club Aalborg in the summer, Safranko has scored 14 goals in 38 games, with 12 of those coming in the league.

The 24-year-old has also endeared himself to Arabs with his industrious displays and the fondness of which he speaks of the club and the city.

The 2019 PFA Scotland Player of the Year Awards will be held at the Glasgow Hilton on Sunday May 5.