Dundee United striker Pavol Safranko in Slovakia call-up

Dundee United striker Pavol Safranko has been called up to the Slovakia squad for their forthcoming European Championship qualifiers.

The 24-year-old, on loan at Tannadice until the end of the season from Danish side Aalborg, is in the Slovaks’ pool for their matches against Hungary and Wales on March 21 and 24, respectively.

That means he will miss the Terrors’ Championship home clash with Alloa Athletic on March 23.

The energetic hit man has had a good season for United, scoring 11 goals in 29 games and could win a third cap for his country.