Dundee United striker Nicky Clark suffers injury setback

Dundee United striker Nicky Clark will be out for at least another three weeks as he recovers from his latest injury setback.

Injury problems have restricted him to just seven starts since he signed from Dunfermline in the summer and he’s not been seen since picking up an ankle problem.

If he continues to make progress, he’ll start running again next week, but will not be involved in any of the festive fixtures.

Robbie admits not having been able to call on the 27-year-old, a potential partner for Pavol Safranko up front, has been a blow.

“It’s been a tough season for him and we miss his quality as well.

“In games like this where you are looking for movement and runs in behind and the link play, he’s the kind of player you want.

“It is what it is and it gives somebody else an opportunity to come in and do well.

“He will probably be another three weeks.”