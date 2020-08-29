Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland pulls out of Scotland squad after failing to be fit for Kilmarnock clash

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has withdrawn from the Scotland squad.

Shankland didn’t make it into United’s starting team or bench today for the Premiership clash against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The decision has now been taken by national coach Steve Clarke and his club boss Micky Mellon not to risk him joining up with the Scots for the forthcoming Nations League games against Israel and the Czech Republic.

He will now be given more time at Tannadice to recover from the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for five of the Tangerines’ six fixtures this season.