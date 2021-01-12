Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland hoping Tangerines can go one better this time against St Johnstone

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland hopes they can go one better when they face St Johnstone at Tannadice tonight.

The rearranged Premiership fixture will be the fourth meeting between the two Tayside clubs this season.

All three previous matches ended level after 90 minutes, with a 1-1 home draw launching the Tangerines’ top-flight return back on August 1 and followed by a goalless league clash at McDiarmid Park on October 24.

Micky Mellon’s men gained a slight edge on their opponents on November 10 when they took the bonus point thanks to a penalty shootout win that followed another 0-0 in the Betfred Cup group stage in Perth on November 10.

You have, therefore, hardly been able to slide a cigarette paper between the two teams this term, albeit United sit seven points better off than tonight’s visitors in the table.

The hosts seemed well on course to win that season opener, with Nicky Clark’s early penalty getting them off to a flying start before St Johnstone had Michael O’Halloran sent off.

However, the Tannadice men couldn’t close the deal and the McDiarmid side levelled through a great strike from Liam Craig.

Shankland now hopes they can get in front and stay in front.

Changed days

He said: “A lot has changed since that game and our manager wasn’t long in the door.

“There were a lot of factors which have changed since then.

“We have had a good look at Saints and they have been really tight games every time we have played them.

“Hopefully, this time we can take our chances are get the win.

“We want a strong performance and to take maximum points.”

United go into the 6.30pm kick-off on a positive, having taken a point off Aberdeen at Pittodrie 10 days ago.

Shankland, who struck the Dons’ bar with a shot during the 0-0 draw, said: “It was a tough place to go to but we took a point away.

“I thought we put in a decent performance. We created a few chances, matched Aberdeen and didn’t play badly.

“We hit the bar and had a half-chance near the end which I put over the bar so I don’t think it was fair to say we were not in the game.

“The next run of matches are nicer than the fixtures we’ve had so hopefully if we don’t get maximum points we will be close to it.

“We are halfway through (the season), have had a good look at everyone now and the opportunity is there to kick on.

“We have managed to get ourselves in the top half of the table so we want to build on that.”

Jim McLean tribute

This evening’s game will be the first home fixture since the passing of legendary manager Jim McLean was announced.

United have produced a commemorative match programme in his honour and the club have also opened an online book of condolence that can be accessed via their website.

The Tangerines’ players will warm-up in tribute T-shirts, which will be auctioned off after the match with a share of the proceeds going to Alzheimer Scotland.

There will also be a minute’s applause prior to kick-off.