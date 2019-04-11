Dundee United striker is ‘held’ in Sweden over alleged money laundering

A Dundee United player has been accused of money-laundering after allegedly being found at an airport with tens of thousands of pounds in cash.

Striker Osman Sow, 28, was reportedly held along with another un-named person at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport on Saturday.

Swede Sow, who has not featured for the Tangerines since their defeat by Partick Thistle last month, has since been released.

Police in Sweden are said to have interrogated the pair for several hours.

The money they are accused of having was seized by cops in the Scandanavian country, according to a report in a national newspaper.

A spokesman for Swedish police is reported to have said: “The money was seized.

“They are both accused of fraud and/or money laundering.

“The investigation is ongoing and the most important question is to determine where the money came from.”

The exact amount of money involved is unknown at this stage.

Sow joined Dundee United in January as one of a number of new signings made by boss Robbie Neilson.

He was signed on a contract until 2020.

But the move hasn’t worked out so far, with injuries curtailing his appearances.

Sow has made just five appearances, starting only one game, and has not yet scored.

He joined United from MK Dons, where he previously worked with boss Neilson.

And he also played under his current boss at Hearts, where he proved to be a massive hit with the Tynecastle faithful during his time in Gorgie.

The striker scored 23 goals in 45 games for the Jam Tarts which earned him a move to China with Henan Jianye and then Emirates in the UAE.

After signing Sow on transfer deadline day, Neilson said: “I am delighted to have Osman at United.

“I obviously know the player very well and he brings real quality to us.

“This is an exciting signing and he is a proper striker who improves our options in the final third of the park.

“It has been a busy window but I am pleased with the quality of the squad as it stands.”

United declined to comment on the allegations when approached by the Tele.