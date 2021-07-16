Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United still in talks with Lawrence Shankland over new contract

By Calum Woodger
July 16, 2021, 8:15 am
Lawrence Shankland is again amongst the goals for Dundee United.
Dundee United are still talking to Lawrence Shankland over a potential new deal at Tannadice.

Shankland has just one year left to run on his agreement and, should the goals start flowing this season, he will have plenty of suitors ready to swoop.

But it’s clear Tam Courts would love his centre forward to follow Ryan Edwards’ lead and sign an extension at Tannadice, particularly after his two-goals-in-three-games start to the season.

Courts said: “We are speaking regularly with Lawrence but we don’t want to put any pressure on anyone.

“Ultimately, we need Lawrence and other players to perform on the pitch.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is congratulated after scoring against Kelty Hearts.

“I think with the goal return and the smiles on the face that we are seeing from Shanks just now, the key thing is he knows he is wanted here, we trust him and have an understanding.

“We want him to be happy on the pitch and he seems to be doing that just now.

“Having been at the club for a couple of years, we know the type of service he needs and the type of player he is. That alignment actually helps Shanks relax on the pitch.

“The thing about Shanks is that he is committed to do whatever the team needs.

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.

“In specific games if we ask him to play a more disciplined role, he will do that but, by and large, we want to be an attacking team and creating chances for our forward players.

“Also we understand the excitement Shanks gives to our fans in the final third and also to me as a manager.

“So I want to see him in those types of positions.”

