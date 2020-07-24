‘There was no hesitation’: Dundee United’s new assistant manager Stevie Frail expresses delight after being confirmed as Micky Mellon’s No2

Dundee United’s new assistant manager Stevie Frail had no hesitation in saying yes to the Tangerines.

Frail left a good job with the Northern Ireland set-up to become Micky Mellon’s number two at Tannadice, an appointment that has now been officially confirmed.

The former Dundee player wasted no time whatsoever in agreeing to team up again with Mellon, with whom he played back in the day.

Frail said: “When I got the phone call from the manager asking me to come and join him here there was no hesitation.

“It was the appeal of the club first and foremost and the chance to work with the manager having known him for 20 years.

“We played at Tranmere Rovers together. Also, I’ll be working with senior players every day.

“I did have a fantastic job (with the Irish FA) working with the under-17s and under 19s but it will be great to be out on the grass working with top senior players here.

“Hopefully, we can improve on everything that has already been done at the club and that we can have a successful season.

“It was only in the last week or so that he (Mellon) asked me if I would be interested in being his assistant manager.

“As soon as he said that it was a no-brainer for me.

“I’m joining a very big club with ambitions to do well in the (Premiership).

“While it was a wrench to leave Ireland the job here was so attractive and hopefully big things can happen at this club.”

The Tangerines also confirmed that head of sports science, Gary Dempsey, has left Tannadice.

The club said: “We thank Gary for everything he has done for Dundee United and wish him well for the future.”