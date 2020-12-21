Dundee United No 2 Stevie Frail returns to training following Covid-19 scare…but not without one last hiccup

Dundee United assistant manager Stevie Frail has returned to first-team training following a coronavirus scare.

Frail, manager Micky Mellon, the rest of the backroom team and nine players had to self-isolate at the beginning of the month after a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp.

Three members of the coaching staff tested positive, meaning academy coaches Thomas Courts and Adam Asghar took the team for the 2-0 loss at Livingston.

Mellon returned for the 2-1 home defeat by Rangers, while Frail watched on in the stands at the weekend as United played out a 1-1 draw at Hibs.

Thankfully, he has now returned to St Andrews after his ordeal with the virus after making a full recovery.

However, as boss Mellon revealed, it wasn’t without one more hiccup on his way in to work.

He said: “He’s back in training but he got a puncture yesterday so he’s the lucky white feather at the minute, eh?

“If it wasn’t for bad luck he wouldn’t have any at the minute.

“He’s in and back with us again which is good news.”

Frail is expected to return to the dugout alongside Mellon for Wednesday night’s visit of Kilmarnock to Tannadice.