Former Dundee United and Scotland striker Steven Thompson is Sportscene’s new Sunday night host

Former Dundee United striker Steven Thompson is Sportscene’s new Sunday night host.

The BBC have confirmed the ex-Scotland, Rangers, Burnley and St Mirren man, 41 – who came through the ranks at Tannadice – will present the highlights from that day’s games.

It’s part of a reshuffle ahead of the new season which also sees the hit programme air on a Saturday evening for the first time in nearly two decades, with Jonathan Sutherland in the chair.

The hour-long Saturday instalment kicks off at 7.30pm on the BBC Scotland channel while the Sunday edition starts at the same time before another outing later that night on BBC One.

The Beeb’s live coverage of the Championship on a Friday continues, co-presented by Sutherland and Glasgow City’s Scotland international Leanne Crichton.

Steve Carson, BBC Scotland’s head of multiplatform commissioning, said: “I’m delighted we’ve reached an agreement with the SPFL, bringing premier league highlights back to Saturday nights.

“The new highlights programme will be an appointment to view for fans. It will add to the comprehensive coverage of Scottish football over the weekend, including the highlights programme on Sunday which will bring in-depth analysis of the big talking points as well as the key action.

“Friday night football from the Championship was a fixture of the BBC Scotland channel’s first year on air and we’ll again be bringing live coverage of matches in the new season.”