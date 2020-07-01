Steve McClaren rejects chance to become Dundee United’s new manager leaving Malky Mackay as front-runner for role

Steve McClaren has rejected the chance to become Dundee United’s new manager.

The former England, Newcastle and Middlesbrough boss was the bookies’ favourite to replace Robbie Neilson, who left the Tangerines for Hearts last month.

But Tele Sport understands that McClaren has turned down the Tannadice hot seat.

The development leaves SFA performance director Malky Mackay as the front runner for the role.

United sporting director Tony Asghar interviewed ex-Cardiff boss Mackay – along with former United captain Jon Daly and ex-Hearts coach Austin MacPhee – at the weekend.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon is also in the mix, but it is understood United have not approached his club looking for permission to contact him.