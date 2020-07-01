Steve McClaren is perfect choice to make Dundee United great again, says FC Twente title winner Wout Brama

Steve McClaren transformed FC Twente into shock Dutch title winners during his spell in the Netherlands and he is the perfect choice to make Dundee United great again, according to current captain Wout Brama.

The Tannadice club are close to replacing Robbie Neilson, who shocked fans by leaving for Hearts last month.

McClaren remains the bookies’ favourite to take charge of the Premiership new boys, with SFA performance director Malky Mackay also in the running.

Twente skipper Brama – now in his second spell at De Grolsch Veste – was a vital part of McClaren’s team who won the Eredivisie for the first and only time in their history ten years ago.

The Dutch international midfielder sees similarities between United and the Enschede outfit and says the Championship title winners would be making a huge statement of intent if they lured the former Man United No2 to Tayside.

Brama, 33, said: “When Steve first came to Twente is was a big surprise to us because this was a guy who had been England manager and assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

“To have a manager with his CV really took the club up to a different level.

“I read that he was about to be appointed Dundee United manager and there are definitely similarities between Twente Enschede and Dundee United because both clubs are not regarded as one of the biggest in their countries.

“We were not and we will never be the biggest club in Holland, so it was a huge challenge for Steve to come here.

“But he arrived at a club who had been doing well because we had finished second in the league and that helped him too.

“His job was to take us up to the highest level and he did that.

“You have to remember, Steve was regarded as the best manager in England at one point and that’s why he got the national job.

“Steve is a great guy, a fantastic manager and he has a good sense of humour too. He really liked the club and the region where the club are based. It was just a good fit between the club and Steve himself.

“Our area in Holland is full of people who are down to earth and Steve loved that. He’d gone from the pressure of getting the sack from England and all the attention that carried with it, to a small region in the east of Holland which is very quiet and he relished that.

“The club was well run and well organised. You can ask anyone in Enschede and they all have nothing but positive things to say about Steve.

“Hopefully, it will be the same with him and Dundee United too.”

Brama says McClaren wouldn’t go into Tannadice and make wholesale changes – and he raved about the former Middlesbrough manager’s man-management skills.

He recalled: “Steve had two periods with us as manager and, of course, he won us the league for the first time in our history in his first time at the club.

“Him being manager made it a very, very positive experience for me.

“When he first came in, the important thing for him was not to change everything straight away. In the beginning, he didn’t change a lot of things, he just observed.

“He also didn’t bring in his own coaches, he kept the very good Dutch coaches we had at the club. He had Erik ten Hag, who is now Ajax manager, at the club as a coach and Alfred Schreuder as his assistant manager, who went on to manage Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

“So he used the coaches who were there and their knowledge and allowed the coaches here to do their job without interference and that certainly helped too.

“He was a great manager for us. He was liked and respected by the players, coaches, everyone at the club in a very good way. He was the boss and everyone knew it.

“For me as a player, he was fantastic. I was out of the team when Steve arrived because there were two new players who were in my position.

“But he played me in a game against Arsenal in Europe when he needed a more defensive midfielder and I played just about every game since then.

“He could trust me. I was only 23 at the time and I liked that he showed enough confidence in me as a young player to discuss tactics with me.

“It was a very Dutch way to work and it was another example of how he adapted. He wanted to integrate with the Dutch way of playing, training and thinking and that’s what made him a big success.

“Hopefully, he will be as big a success at Dundee United as he was at Twente.”