Dundee United target Stephen O’Donnell says some of his signing options are on hold because of financial uncertainty in the game

Dundee United target Stephen O’Donnell has revealed some of his signing options are on hold because of the financial uncertainty in British football.

The Scotland international left Kilmarnock last month after rejecting fresh terms at Rugby Park.

The Tangerines have been linked with a move for the full-back who is still a target for Oxford six months after rejecting the chance to join the English League One side.

With Scottish Premiership clubs allowed to resume training from Thursday, the free agent delivered an honest assessment of his situation.

O’Donnell, 28, told the BBC: “There were a few options before and I was just sitting tight.

“Now they are, not so much off the table, but have maybe just dropped back a wee bit because budgets are getting reassessed.

“Hopefully I will have options, but time will tell.

“There is no point getting hung up on it, there are far more important things going on in the world and I am fortunate I have a good family around me.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet remains on United’s transfer radar.

The Championship title winners made a big-money deadline day bid for the 23-year-old – tipped to eventually replace Lawrence Shankland – in January.

Hibs were the first club to show their hand in the race for Nisbet, submitting a £350,000 offer plus £150,000 worth of add-ons for him.

It’s understood United went even higher to try to tempt the Pars into doing business.

But at that stage Dunfermline – who finished sixth after the season was halted in the wake of the controversial SPFL vote – still had the promotion play-offs in their sights and were unwilling to sell their star man.

Tannadice boss Robbie Neilson this week confirmed the club’s interest in Finnish U/21 star Ilmari Niskanen.

The winger’s club, Finnish champions, KuPS, are looking for a fee in the region of £250,000 for the 22-year-old.

Neilson said: “He is one we are looking at if I am being honest. There are a number of players we are looking at because we know what we need.

“We are looking to strengthen the wider areas because we don’t have a lot in there at the minute.

“We have a few young ones but senior-wise we only have Paul McMullan and Peter Pawlett.

“We would like to add another couple because we feel moving up a level we need that pace in the wide areas to break teams and also to counter-attack at the many tough venues we will encounter next season.

“They are all key areas we have been doing a lot of work on, looking at players and we are just waiting to make our move really.”