Dundee United are confident they’ll have their main attacking weapons available against Morton.

With striker Simon Murray suspended for the final league match of the season, the Tangerines were concerned after top scorer Tony Andreu and in-form frontman Thomas Mikkelsen picked up knocks in the draw with Dumbarton.

Those three are United’s top scorers this season and with Saturday being their final chance to grab second spot, missing all of them and picking up a win would have been a big ask at Cappielow.

However, both have been involved in training this week and should be fit to take on Jim Duffy’s Morton.

Also missing will be centre-back William Edjenguele, who sits out the final game of a ban after picking up his 12th booking of the season.

Longer-term absentees Sean Dillon and Scott Fraser are both not expected to be available for at least a couple of weeks.

One who had missed out due to injury recently, youngster Scott Allardice, was back on the bench on Saturday and could be in line for a return to the starting XI if manager Ray McKinnon elects to give Willo Flood a break before the play-offs get under way.

In order to finish second and, in the process, miss out the quarter-final stage of the play-offs, United are reliant on Falkirk slipping up again.

They travel to Dumbarton — the side that held the Tangerines on Sunday but one that is now all but assured of safety from the relegation play-off.

With the way the last day’s fixtures have fallen, it’s much more likely either Raith or St Mirren will be the ones finishing in 11th spot and having to negotiate the play-offs.

Meanwhile, the SPFL have confirmed the dates for the Ladbrokes Premiership play-off quarter-finals.

Should United finish third, they will face Morton at Cappielow next Tuesday night at 7.45pm.

The return leg has been scheduled for Friday, May 12, at 7.45pm.

Originally the games were set for Wednesday and Saturday but have been moved to avoid a clash with the Dundee v Ross County Premiership match at Dens Park.

The semi-finals will then take place the following Tuesday and Friday.

Both those ties will be broadcast live on BT Sport as will both final legs on Thursday, May 25, and Sunday, May 28.