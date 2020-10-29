Dundee United stars braced for more PFA Scotland talks as they consider cost-cutting proposals put forward by club chiefs

Dundee United’s stars are braced for more talks with PFA Scotland as they consider cost-cutting proposals put forward by club chiefs.

They have been asked to take a 20-per-cent salary reduction until the end of the season, with United owner Mark Ogren laying bare the financial realities at Tannadice in an exclusive interview with The Courier and Evening Telegraph on Wednesday night.

It’s understood discussions between the players’ union and the Tangerines squad took place today.

And the PFA will continue to advise the Premiership new boys as United bosses embark on a cost-cutting programme prompted by the Covid-19 crisis and the absence of fans from stadiums.

US-based businessman Ogren, 58, has also expressed his dismay at the Scottish Government’s lack of financial support for Scotland’s professional teams.

Terrors boss Micky Mellon – who, along with his coaching staff, has also been asked to accept a pay cut – this afternoon insisted there are “no big dramas” at the club.

He said: “I don’t know anything about the cuts, about the percentages yet, we are in discussions as a group, football employees.”

The former Tranmere gaffer – who replaced Robbie Neilson this summer – added that those involved would deal with the situation in the context of the global pandemic.

He said: “Not just football is suffering, everyone in the world is suffering.

“So we’re well aware of that, we are not immune to that.

“So to be dealing with this is probably no massive surprise because there’s no crowds and no income for these football clubs.

“What I’ve always said is we have a group of players, a management staff and a staff at Tannadice that understand that.

We will do what is necessary in order to try and keep the football club moving forward.

“We are in discussions to come to a place where we can help the football club move through these times and it’s as simple as that.

“There’s no big dramas here, there’s nothing that’s worrying me about the situation other than we just want to get to a place where we can only concentrate on the football and get on with things.”

Mellon, whose side are sixth in the top flight, added: “Football is all about fans, it revolves around fans coming to games.

“Common sense tells you the longer the fans stayed away, the less money is coming into football clubs, the more difficult it was going to become and there was going to have to be a give somewhere.

“We are adult about that, we understand that. We will do what is necessary in order to try and keep the football club moving forward until we get through this pandemic.”