Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United starlet joins Raith Rovers on loan as ‘impressive young attacking talent’ is backed to shine

By Alan Temple
July 26, 2021, 6:25 pm
Kai Fotheringham at United
Raith Rovers have completed the signing of Dundee United prospect Kai Fotheringham on a season-long loan.

The highly-rated playmaker is seen as an ideal replacement for Rangers kid Kai Kennedy, who spent the second half of last term at Stark’s Park and joined Dunfermline last week.

Fotheringham, 18, was farmed out to Falkirk in March, making 13 appearances for the Bairns and scoring his first ever senior goal in a 2-1 Scottish Cup triumph against Arbroath.

He has played once for the Tannadice first-team, making a half-hour cameo in the 6-2 Betfred Cup victory at Brechin City last October.

Fotheringham in action against Celtic

Fotheringham remains highly-rated by United chiefs and a stint with John McGlynn’s ambitious, free-flowing side is seen as the perfect proving ground for the diminutive schemer.

United head of player pathway and loans Brian Grant told Dundee United’s official website: “This is an exciting loan for Kai who will get experience at a high level with an ambitious team.

“His experience at Falkirk and being part of a title challenge will help massively as he joins a side that will look to be in a similar fight this year.

“Kai is an impressive young attacking talent and his development will benefit greatly from regular first-team football in the Scottish Championship.

