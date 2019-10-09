Dundee United star Shankland eyes ‘chance to get goals’ as he aims for Scotland debut tomorrow

Lawrence Shankland’s chances of getting one over a famous former team-mate continue to increase as the Dundee United star hopes for his first cap against Russia tomorrow.

Shankland became the first Championship player to get a Scotland call since John McGinn did so in 2016 while at Hibs.

However, it’s ex-Queen’s Park pal Andrew Robertson that the current Tangerine can better, should he get out on the pitch against either the Russians or San Marino on Sunday.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie pulled out of Steve Clarke’s squad on Tuesday to be replaced by Stuart Armstrong, leaving Shankland as the only recognised No 9 in the squad.

Whether he’s done enough in training to tempt the Scotland boss to throw him straight in from the start ahead of West Brom’s Oli Burke or another former Tannadice star Johnny Russell remains to be seen.

What is likely is that Shankland will at least get his first cap this week – and that can give him one up on his more prestigious former team-mate.

They played together for a year at Hampden for Queen’s Park, both leaving in the summer of 2013 – Shankland for Aberdeen and Robertson for United.

Since departing Scottish football, Robertson has become a European champion with Liverpool and named as the best left-back in the world as well as taking on the national team captaincy.

However, even he couldn’t break into the international fold while at Tannadice.

Robertson was called up by then-boss Gordon Strachan while still a Tangerines player but didn’t make his first cap until moving to Hull City.

Despite plying his trade in the second tier, Shankland says he is ready to take advantage of the opening that has come his way.

He told the Tele: “Right now there is an opportunity there to go and get goals – hopefully, I get chosen to do that.

“I back myself to take chances. It’s a striker’s job to get into positions – I’m not going to say I’ll score every chance I’ll ever get but I’ll definitely try.

“If you hit the target then you’ve definitely got a chance.”

Shankland, meanwhile, wants to follow in the footsteps of his own international hero from his youth.

As a boy, he would watch talisman James McFadden work his magic for the Scots from the Hampden stands.

“I used to go to a lot of Scotland games when I was younger,” he added.

“The one that really sticks out was the France win at home and that campaign, I went to most of the games in that one.

“Gary Caldwell scored that day but it was McFadden who was flying at that time, he was the main man.

“That was a great team then. Barry Ferguson was the captain, it was a right good side and they were unlucky to miss out that time.”

The 24-year-old’s call-up certainly made headlines, even before the squad was announced, with ex-Scotland hero Ally McCoist tipping the United man for a call-up. All the attention, though, isn’t a concern for the frontman.

More than half of Tele readers who voted in a poll believe the 24-year-old should start against Russia, with a further 27% saying he should be on the bench.

Shankland added: “It’s part and parcel of the job, it needs to be done – I don’t really want to get too caught up in talking about myself, I’d rather do my talking on the pitch and show what I can do out there.

“There were obviously rumours around that I might be in with a shout of a call-up but it wasn’t something I was definitely expecting.

“Obviously it’s good to have people mentioning your name in the category of international football but I wasn’t getting caught up in all that.

“I just kept doing what I’ve been doing with United and hoped it might happen – thankfully it did!”