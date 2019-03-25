Dundee United star Pavol jets back in for Dunfermline clash after international duty

Dundee United expect to have Pavol Safranko back at Dunfermline tomorrow after flying him home from international duty as soon as was possible.

The Slovakian missed the wins over Ross County and Dunfermline because he’s been involved in Euro qualifiers against Hungary and Wales.

That second game was in the Principality yesterday as the Slovaks went down 1-0. The Tangerines used the close proximity get him home right away.

“He was flying back right after the game so, hopefully, he’s OK for tomorrow and reasonably fresh. That’s massive for us,” said boss Robbie Neilson.

“He got a bit of game time but not too much, and he should be ready for Dunfermline.”

With Osman Sow still out with a calf problem and Cammy Smith a doubt for tomorrow, Safranko’s return is perfectly timed.

With games coming thick and fast in the Championship race, Robbie knows he’ll need as many of his squad as possible ready.

He thought all 14 players used in the weekend’s tight win over Alloa were and played their part as the gap to leaders Ross County was cut to five points.

“It’s a big ask for the team. We’ve gone Tuesday, Saturday and we need to go Tuesday again for another big game.

“I thought the guys that came on gave us a lift and made a contribution. Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Charlie Seaman made a difference late on, giving us that energy down the right side.

“I also thought the two boys on the left, Callum Booth and Jamie Robson, were exceptional and gave us energy to get the goals.”

Attacking midfielder Smith was withdrawn late in the first half after feeling his hamstring.

While time is tight for him to be ready for Dunfermline, he’s not been ruled out yet.

“Cammy felt his hamstring. A wee bit like Pawlett against County last week, at this time of the season you can’t take any chances with players.

“If you push them too hard in the game they get niggles and can break down badly and be out for the rest of the season.

“We have to make sure if they have any issues we get them off quickly and we do have people who can come on. Cammy could be out but we thought that with Pawlett last week and he was fine for the bench on Saturday and we will assess Cammy now.”