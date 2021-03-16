Tuesday, March 16th 2021 Show Links
Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland left out of Scotland squad as Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet called up by Steve Clarke

by Marc Deanie
March 16, 2021, 12:39 pm Updated: March 16, 2021, 1:12 pm
© Supplied by Canva/SNSLawrence Shankland.
Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland has been left out of the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Austria, Israel and Faroe Islands.

National team boss Steve Clarke has opted to call up Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet and Southampton’s former England U-20 ace Che Adams, who now appears to have committed his future to Scotland.

There was no place in the squad for any of St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup-winning heroes while ex-Tannadice playmaker Ryan Gauld – in sensational form in Portugal with Farense – and Celtic hero Leigh Griffiths were also snubbed.

The standout selection is Saints man Adams, who has been in fine form in the English Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has bagged seven league goals, including strikes against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Clarke’s predecessor Alex McLeish failed in a bid to persuade Adams, during his time at Birmingham, to switch allegiances in February 2019.

Scotland squad in full

Craig Gordon (Hearts)

David Marshall (Derby)

Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Andrew Considine (Aberdeen)

Declan Gallagher (Motherwell)

Declan Gallagher has been in sensational form for Scotland.
Grant Hanley (Norwich)

Jack Hendry (KV Oostende, on loan from Celtic)

Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)

Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Ryan Christie (Celtic)

John Fleck (Sheffield United)

Southampton's former Dundee United star Stuart Armstrong.
Ryan Jack (Rangers)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Southampton star Che Adams.
Che Adams (Southampton)

Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United)

Kevin Nisbet (Hibs)