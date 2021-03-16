Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland has been left out of the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Austria, Israel and Faroe Islands.

National team boss Steve Clarke has opted to call up Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet and Southampton’s former England U-20 ace Che Adams, who now appears to have committed his future to Scotland.

Your Scotland squad to face Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands in our opening @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/bHTjnbolHn — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 16, 2021

There was no place in the squad for any of St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup-winning heroes while ex-Tannadice playmaker Ryan Gauld – in sensational form in Portugal with Farense – and Celtic hero Leigh Griffiths were also snubbed.

The standout selection is Saints man Adams, who has been in fine form in the English Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has bagged seven league goals, including strikes against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Clarke’s predecessor Alex McLeish failed in a bid to persuade Adams, during his time at Birmingham, to switch allegiances in February 2019.

Scotland squad in full

Craig Gordon (Hearts)

David Marshall (Derby)

Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Andrew Considine (Aberdeen)

Declan Gallagher (Motherwell)

Grant Hanley (Norwich)

Jack Hendry (KV Oostende, on loan from Celtic)

Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)

Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)

Declan Gallagher (Motherwell)

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Ryan Christie (Celtic)

John Fleck (Sheffield United)

Ryan Jack (Rangers)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Che Adams (Southampton)

Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United)

Kevin Nisbet (Hibs)