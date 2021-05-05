Dundee United star ‘crashed car into army vehicle’ on Fife road, court told

A Dundee United starlet is to stand trial over claims he drove dangerously on a Fife road before crashing into an army vehicle.

Jack Newman is accused of causing the smash on the A919 St Michaels to Leuchars road on September 29 last year.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper denies the charge against him and will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court later this year.

Newman, of Perth Road, Dundee, signed for the Tannadice side in July 2020 from English League One team Sunderland.

The teenager is yet to play a first-team game for United but has previously been capped for the Scotland under-18 national team.

Newman this week had his contract extended at the club until 2023.

Prosecutors allege Newman drove an Audi A4 dangerously by overtaking vehicles when unsafe to do so on an approach.

He is then alleged to have caused his car to strike an army support vehicle.

Newman’s vehicle was allegedly damaged in the crash.

Solicitor David Duncan tendered a plea of not guilty on Newman’s behalf.

Sheriff Neil Bowie fixed a trial for September. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for August.