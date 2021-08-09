Dundee United: Stand-in skipper Calum Butcher hails Arabs for roaring them on to Rangers victory

Dundee United vice-captain Calum Butcher says they “thrived” off a raucous Tannadice crowd to earn a famous win over Rangers.

Four-and-a-half thousand Arabs roared their team on to a 1-0 victory over the champions on Saturday, thus ending the Gers’ 40-game Premiership unbeaten run.

Jamie Robson’s second-half strike separated the teams but Butch, who was stand-in captain for the day with Mark Reynolds on the bench, reckons the returning home support were the difference-makers.

Fans drove United on says Butcher

“It was a great atmosphere with the fans back,” the 30-year-old said, speaking to DUTV.

“It’s something we really missed last year and they drove us on through the game.

“The boys thrived off that. It made a massive difference.

“There are certain periods in games when you need that little lift and I think we got that.

“Hearing the fans before the game, coming out at half time and just having people in and around the stadium when you’re gearing up for a match definitely gets the boys up for it more.

“Personally, I thrived off it.

“The fans can be good decision-makers for us, too, but they don’t always get it right when they tell me to shoot!

“But it drives you on to win second balls and challenges.

“When you hear that atmosphere you have to soak it up and use it to your advantage, especially when you’re at home.”

Terrors must build on Gers win

Butcher was pleased with the response the Tangerines showed, bouncing back strongly from the previous weekend’s 2-0 league-opening defeat at Aberdeen.

However, the midfielder insists it’s just one result and they must keep their levels up.

Reflecting on the performance, the Englishman added: “It was an enjoyable game to play in and I think at times we played some really good stuff.

“Obviously, at times, you have to dig deep because they’re the champions and hadn’t lost for a long time.

“We knew we’d have difficult periods but, overall, I thought we were comfortable defending and created some nice opportunities going forward.

“I thought we started the game really well because we wanted to address things from last week’s game at Aberdeen.

“I think we did that in the first five minutes.

“We were up on them, pressed them high up the pitch and kept them in their half for the majority of the first 15-20 minutes.

“We’re delighted with the result but it is only three points and we have to build on that now.”

‘No limits’

In fact, Butcher is so confident in the Terrors’ abilities, he reckons there is no ceiling for new boss Tam Courts’ men.

Feisty as ever, Butch was forthright in his assertions.

He continued: “We take every game as it comes.

“There are no limits on what we can do this season.

“I really believe in the squad and I think everyone should start believing in us a bit more and have some faith that we know what we’re doing.”

